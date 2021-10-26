Training programme for field functionaries begins

The programme on “Production of Quality Planting Material”, is being organised by Srinagar Forest Circle,and was inaugurated by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) J&K Forest Department, Dr. Mohit Gera at Malhar Nursery, Ganderbal

Speaking on the occasion PCCF gave tips to the front line staff for production of robust planting stock in nurseries of the department. He also gave a Power Point Presentation on “Quality stock production for Green J&K drive” to the trainees.