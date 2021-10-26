Training programme for field functionaries begins

Srinagar, Oct 26 :A two day training programme for field functionaries of Forest Department, at Malhar Nursery Sindh Forest Division Ganderbal began today.
The programme on “Production of Quality Planting Material”, is being organised by Srinagar Forest Circle,and was inaugurated by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) J&K Forest Department, Dr. Mohit Gera at Malhar Nursery, Ganderbal
Speaking on the occasion PCCF gave tips to the front line staff for production of robust planting stock in nurseries of the department. He also gave a Power Point Presentation on “Quality stock production for Green J&K drive” to the trainees.
Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle, Zubair Ahmed; DFO Sindh (Course coordinator) Owais Mir; DFO TangmargShowket Ahmed; Range Officers of Sindh Division were also present during the training event.
A total of 24 trainees from 13 different nurseries of Srinagar Circle are undergoing the training, said informed an official present in the programme.
Dr Gera in his lecture talked about the essence of Composting in nurseries and the need for establishment of compost pits in each nursery of the valley. While, emphasizing the need of proper nursery equipments he stressed for making of locally adaptive tools and implementation of optimal use by a Mali of a nursery.
The PCCF physically demonstrated to the trainees the root structure of seedlings raised in poly bags as well as in root trainers. He advised for enhanced use of root trainers in department nurseries for quality stock production which has good sturdiness and optimal root-shoot ratio.
Srinagar circle has 13 nurseries across five territorial divisions in which around 13 lakh plants are to be raised this year with additional stocking of 2 lakh to maintain a proper age-gradation. The main focus of the training is on quality production of seedling, Plugging of the loop holes in nursery operations, Introduction to best nursery practices, species specific innovations, and providing inputs on modern nursery systems. The resource persons from Forest Research Institute, Agrostology, Forest Training School will also provide their expertise during the training programme.