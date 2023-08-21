Training programme for ROs, AROs held in Kupwara

Kupwara, Aug 21: A training programme for ROs (Returning Officers) and AROs (Assistant Returning Officers) was organised today at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, Kupwara for smooth conduct of upcoming Municipal Council elections 2023.
Day long training session was conducted by the State Level Master Trainer, Sameer Jan (General Manager DIC Kupwara) which was attended by ROs, AROs and other concerned election officials.
During the training session, ROs and AROs were imparted training about their role and responsibilities, nomination process, scrutiny of nomination papers, withdrawal of candidature and provisions of the model code of conduct for upcoming Municipal Council Elections.