Training programme on maternal, child care commences

Notably, New-born Stabilization Units (NBSU) are an important part of the facility based new-born care but these units continue to remain underutilized due to poor skills of healthcare providers working in these units. As part of the strategy to revitalize these units, a new “NBSU Training Package” for both doctors and nurses has been developed by the Child Health Division, MoHFW, GoI with technical support from the Norway India Partnership Initiative (NIPI) and other technical experts, with an aim to empower the health care providers with essential knowledge and skills for optimal management of any new-born presenting at NBSU thereby improving health status of new-borns.

Expert trainers from various parts of the country have been deputed by MoH&FW to impart the training to participants from Govt. Medical Colleges and District Health Societies for specialized training in treatment and stabilization of Sick New-born to further reduce the neonatal and infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in the UT. Through this training package, a large number of babies will receive quality care at the sub-district level thus preventing referral and overburdening of district level facilities, resulting in improvement of neonatal survival to a great extent.

Others who were present on the occasion included Vishal Kataria, Technical Consultant, MoH&FW; Dr Misbah Samad, Divisional Nodal Officer, NHM, Kashmir; Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, State Programme Manager, NIPI-J&K and other senior officers from NHM, J&K and NIPI.