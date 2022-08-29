Training programme on maternal, child care commences

Srinagar, Aug 29: Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) in collaboration with National Health Mission, J&K and Norway India Partnership initiative today organised three days training programme for Paediatricians, Medical Officers and Staff Nurses of all Districts of UTs of J&K and Ladakh here.
The training programme is being carried by NHM, J&k with an aim to provide better Maternal and Child Health Care services.
Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Yasin M Choudhary was chief guest on the occasion and Dr. Iftakhar Ahmed Chowdhary, Mission Director NHM, UT of Ladakh was guest of Honour.
Speaking on the occasion, Yasin Choudhary said that Jammu and Kashmir has seen a remarkable improvement in the number of indicators related to child health care in recent years. As per recently released SRS 2020 data, Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has decreased in the UT by 3 points from 20 to 17 per 1000 live births, he added.
The MD further said that neonatal survival is one of the highest priorities of Govt. Of India and under NHM, Facility Based New-born Care Network (SNCUs/ NBSUs and NBCC) have been set up for providing new-born services at various levels.
Notably, New-born Stabilization Units (NBSU) are an important part of the facility based new-born care but these units continue to remain underutilized due to poor skills of healthcare providers working in these units. As part of the strategy to revitalize these units, a new “NBSU Training Package” for both doctors and nurses has been developed by the Child Health Division, MoHFW, GoI with technical support from the Norway India Partnership Initiative (NIPI) and other technical experts, with an aim to empower the health care providers with essential knowledge and skills for optimal management of any new-born presenting at NBSU thereby improving health status of new-borns.
Expert trainers from various parts of the country have been deputed by MoH&FW to impart the training to participants from Govt. Medical Colleges and District Health Societies for specialized training in treatment and stabilization of Sick New-born to further reduce the neonatal and infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in the UT. Through this training package, a large number of babies will receive quality care at the sub-district level thus preventing referral and overburdening of district level facilities, resulting in improvement of neonatal survival to a great extent.
Others who were present on the occasion included Vishal Kataria, Technical Consultant, MoH&FW; Dr Misbah Samad, Divisional Nodal Officer, NHM, Kashmir; Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, State Programme Manager, NIPI-J&K and other senior officers from NHM, J&K and NIPI.