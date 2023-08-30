Training session for ROs, AROs held at Anantnag

Anantnag, Aug 30: A comprehensive training session for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) was conducted at Townhall Anantnag to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to manage the electoral process efficiently.
The training session was attended by a diverse group of ROs & AROs who play pivotal roles in overseeing various aspects of the electoral process.
During the session, participants were provided with in-depth insights into their roles and responsibilities, legal and procedural frameworks, and the use of technology. The training covered topics such as voter registration, polling station setup, voter education, handling of sensitive materials and the counting and tabulation of votes.
Prominent experts, legal scholars, and administrative officials were invited as guest speakers to share their expertise and experiences with the participants. Interactive workshops, case studies, and practical simulations were conducted to enhance the understanding of complex scenarios.
The officials were also briefed on the importance of maintaining impartiality, transparency and ethical conduct throughout the electoral process. They were reminded of their duty to uphold the principles of democracy and provide a level playing field for all candidates and parties involved.
The participants expressed their appreciation for the comprehensive training and the opportunity to interact with experts in the field. They highlighted the importance of continuous learning and staying updated with the latest developments in the management.
The success of this training session underscores the commitment of ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.
Deputy DEO while speaking on the occasion said that the prime concern of the department is to conduct the electoral processes peacefully, transparently and to ensure registration of eligible voters besides making people aware about the value of the vote.