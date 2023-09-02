Training workshop on e-office held in Bandipora

Dr Owais directed all the district and sectoral officers for cent percent implementation of e-Office in the district, stating that it would revolutionize administrative procedures and enhance service delivery to the public. The DC directed the departments to link their e-Offices with NIC and asked them to ensure departmental e-mails with NIC domain.

The training sessions were conducted by DIO NIC Bandipora who provided insights into the various features and benefits of e-Office.

During the workshop, participants received the training in using the e-Office platform, which is designed to digitize routine office tasks such as file tracking, file noting, marking, leave management and document storage.