Training workshop on e-office held in Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 1: As part of the ongoing Digital Week celebrations, the District Administration Bandipora Friday organised a training workshop on e-office, to enhance administrative efficiency and promote digital governance practices within the district.
The workshop was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad.
Apart from others, the workshop was attended by government officials, including district and sectoral officers, staff members, and other concerned. ADDC Bandipora, Ali Afsar Khan; Nodal Officer Coordination, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; ADC Bandipora, Umair Shafi Pandit besides other concerned were present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, the DC stressed the significance of transitioning towards a paperless and efficient administrative system. He emphasised the importance of e-Office in reducing paperwork, streamlining processes, and ensuring transparency in government operations.
Dr Owais directed all the district and sectoral officers for cent percent implementation of e-Office in the district, stating that it would revolutionize administrative procedures and enhance service delivery to the public. The DC directed the departments to link their e-Offices with NIC and asked them to ensure departmental e-mails with NIC domain.
The training sessions were conducted by DIO NIC Bandipora who provided insights into the various features and benefits of e-Office.
During the workshop, participants received the training in using the e-Office platform, which is designed to digitize routine office tasks such as file tracking, file noting, marking, leave management and document storage.
Different topics were covered during the workshop, including “Introduction to e-Office and its benefits, Navigation and basic functionalities of the e-Office platform, Digital file creation, movement, and tracking. e-Leave management” and approval processes were also demonstrated through online mode.
Interactive sessions were also held where participants asked questions and sought clarifications on using the e-Office platform effectively to understand the system and its effective usage in daily administrative assignments.
Various informative pamphlets containing information regarding digital initiatives were also distributed among the participants.