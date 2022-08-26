Tral beekeeper dies in Rajasthan due to snake bite

Pulwama, Aug 26 : A young beekeeper of Tral village in South Kashmir's Pulwama has died due to snake bite in Rajasthan.
According to reports, Shakir Ahmad Wani, son of Gul Muhammad Wani of Chewa Ullar in Tral area of Pulwama district was a beekeeper and was running a honeybee farm in Rajasthan.
According to some locals, 17 year old Shakir was bitten by a snake in his farm Thursday evening.
He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he died on Friday afternoon.
A pall of gloom descended the whole area of Chewa Ullar after the news about the incident spread.
According to reports, the family members contacted the Rajasthan authorities to get the dead body of Shakir and they will reach home on Saturday.
While talking to Greater Kashmir, SP Awantipora Muhammad Yousuf said, "The body is being taken to home by the family members. We are in touch with them and will provide any sort of help if needed".