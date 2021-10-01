Tral trio held with arms and ammunition in south Kashmir's Kulgam

News agency GNS quoting a police statement identifying the trio as Aubaid Mushtaq, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Aadil Jamal Bhat, son of Mohd Jamal Bhat and Danish Rasool Bhat, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat- all residents of Dadsara Tral.

The trio, police said, was apprehended by a joint team of Kulgam Police, 1 RR and 46 BN CRPF at a checkpoint at Malpora Mir Bazar crossing following inputs about the "movement of anti-nationals".

" During checking, three persons riding a motorcycle bearing registration No JK13D-7659 and Alto Car bearing registration No JK13E-2492 were signalled to stop who on seeing the search party tried to flee from the spot but they were chased and apprehended tactfully," the police handout said.

"On their personal search, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including, four grenade, four detonators, one IED, one IED wire, one AK-47 short-01, one AK-47 magazine and 30 pistol rounds of 09 MM were recovered from their possession. Also the vehicles used in commission of crime have been seized," it added.

In this connection, a case FIR No. 243/2021 U/s 13,18,20,38,39 ULAP Act 3/4 & Explosive substance Act 7/25 Arms Act has been registered in Police Station Qazigund while further investigation of the case is in progress, reads the statement.hld