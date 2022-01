Transfers, postings of judicial officers ordered

According to an order issued by Registrar Vigilance Shahzad Azeem, Special Judge Anti Corruption (CBI) Cases, Jammu Sanjeev Gupta has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his appointment as Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh vice Jawad Ahmed.

Ramesh Kumar Wattal, Chairman, Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal has been transferred and posted as Spl. Judge, Anti Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu vice Sanjeev Gupta .