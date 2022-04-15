Transforming J&K | 25000 new seats added with start of 50 new colleges across J&K

Srinagar, Apr 14 : With an aim to reform the educational ecosystem and infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the largest single addition of education capacity in 70 years was done with the addition of new 25000 seats in 50 new colleges in one year only, a government press release said.
The present administration under Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha is creating one of the best infrastructures for higher education in the country.
“Two colleges of architecture and One engineering college was also established. IIT and IIM was established in record time,” official documents said.
Government is bringing reforms for the transformation of education ecosystem by bridging the gaps and openings up opportunities for the younger generation.
The focus of the Government has been value-based education; creating an environment for individual growth apart from scientific and technological knowledge.
“We are working to create a perfect balance between students and teachers for shaping the young minds through a value-based knowledge system,” an official of the school education department said.
Speaking at a book launch of “Analysis of Accreditation Reports of Union Territories-Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh,” by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) during a function organised by NAAC in collaboration with the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha said that the Universities and Colleges have immense power and a small shift in curriculum can have a decisive impact on the socio-economic environment.
The Lieutenant Governor observed that the world is heading towards an era that will be dominated by the knowledge economy, our biggest asset would be the human capital, a combination of talent, skill, and creativity.
“Our biggest and strongest asset has to be the human capital, a combination of talent, skill, and creativity,” Manoj Sinha, said. “The UT government is consistently reforming the educational system with new tools to produce required skill sets.”