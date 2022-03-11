Transforming J&K|‘LG administration institutionalising good governance initiatives in UT’

As per an official statement, “keeping pace with its commitment of extending good governance to people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor’s administration has institutionalised a slew of good governance initiatives in the Union Territory. LG administration has adopted a mantra of zero tolerance against corruption, nepotism and discrimination against minorities in J&K so that voices of the most vulnerable in society are heard and given due recognition”.

In India some remarkable steps were initiated by the government for ensuring good governance in all parts of the country. A multitude of good governance reforms have been initiated in J&K by the Modi Government like Prevention of Corruption Act, Abolition of Interviews for Group C and D posts besides more than 800 Central Laws have been made applicable to J&K after it got the status of Union Territory. The long pending cadre review, establishment of CAT benches, Extension of RTI Act, CPGRAMS and conduct of common eligibility test through the National Recruitment Agency at every district headquarter in the UT besides other similar pro-people measures, the statement added.