Transgenders in J&K, Ladakh | HC seeks updated status report

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said, “We require the respondents - Union Territory of J&K as well as Union Territory of Ladakh- to submit the updated status report as regards compliance of the various directions issued by this Court without fail so that appropriate orders can be passed,”

The direction came in response to the submission by the petitioners’ counsel that various orders passed by the Court have not been complied with. Besides other issues, the counsel highlighted that authorities were required to conduct census of the transgenders.