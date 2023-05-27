Transgenders in J&K, Ladakh | HC seeks updated status report

Srinagar, May 27: The High Court has asked the government of Jammu & Kashmir as well as Ladakh to report the updated status with regard to the compliance of its directions on transgenders by July 19.
Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said, “We require the respondents - Union Territory of J&K as well as Union Territory of Ladakh- to submit the updated status report as regards compliance of the various directions issued by this Court without fail so that appropriate orders can be passed,”
The direction came in response to the submission by the petitioners’ counsel that various orders passed by the Court have not been complied with. Besides other issues, the counsel highlighted that authorities were required to conduct census of the transgenders.
In keeping with the Supreme Court directions, the Court had issued on 28 March 2019, a detailed order relating to educational institutions, reservation in jobs, and right to vote, driving license and free medical treatment.
While the court order passed on July 19, 2019 specifically called for ensuring and enabling the inclusive environment to the transgenders in J&K, the order issued on October 28, 2020 related to their admission in schools and colleges.
“An array of directions was issued by this Court from time to time,” the Court said.
With regard to the steps taken by the state authorities, the court however said the same has not been placed on record, though it has been submitted that various steps have been taken.
“Be that as it may, we require the respondents - Union Territory of J&K as well as Union Territory of Ladakh to submit the updated status report as regards compliance of the various directions issued by this Court as referred to above without fail so that appropriate orders can be passed” the bench said.
The Court asked the petitioners to submit the suggestions as to the steps which may be required to be taken so that the same may be taken into consideration while issuing directions to the authorities concerned. The court listed the PIL for further hearing on July 19.