Transmission Line Snag|Kashmir to face additional 2-hour power cuts for next 10 days

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Engineer Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Aijaz Ahmad Dar said, “One of our transmission lines has developed a snag as a result of which we will be short by 10 percent of the total energy that is being supplied to the consumers in the Kashmir division. We have to resort to additional two hours of power curtailment in the Kashmir division to balance the shortfall.”

He said that in some areas, the power curtailment would be lesser depending on the situation of the load of that feeder.