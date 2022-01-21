Transmission Line Snag|Kashmir to face additional 2-hour power cuts for next 10 days

Srinagar, Jan 21: Kashmir division would face additional power cuts lasting up to 2 hours during the next 10 days as the 400 kV Sambha-AmargarhSterllite transmission line has been partially affected due to landslide at Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Engineer Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Aijaz Ahmad Dar said, “One of our transmission lines has developed a snag as a result of which we will be short by 10 percent of the total energy that is being supplied to the consumers in the Kashmir division. We have to resort to additional two hours of power curtailment in the Kashmir division to balance the shortfall.”
He said that in some areas, the power curtailment would be lesser depending on the situation of the load of that feeder.
Dar said that the power supply had been partially affected after a tower of 400kV Sambha-AmargarhSterllite transmission line slipped due to land erosion at the Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.
“We have immediately taken up the restoration and repair work. Due to land erosion one of the towers skidded. If it is not repaired, it could damage other towers, leading to more losses. Our teams are on the job and we are hopeful that restoration work will be completed within 10 days,” he said.
As per the statement of KPDCL, due to landslides at Thanamandi one tower of 400kV Sambha-AmargarhSterllite Transmission Line slipped because of land erosion as a result of which power supply to Kashmir has got partially affected since January 20 night.
“We are short of availability of power by 10 percent. This has resulted in additional curtailments. Restoration works have been taken up in hand by the concerned and will take about 10 days. Consumers are requested to bear with the corporation. Inconvenience caused to the general public is regretted,” reads the statement.
Kashmir division is currently facing prolonged power cuts.
As per KPDCL’s schedule, non-metered areas face 6 to 7.5 hours of power cuts a day while in metered areas power cuts last from 4.5 to 6 hours a day.