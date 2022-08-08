Transparent recruitment system established for youth, says J-K admin

He said the highest number of civilian jobs were given last year.

Unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir has remained a big concern for the past 70 years and in the absence of a private sector, people used to do anything to get a prestigious government job as it was considered a guarantee for a secure future, the spokesman said.

For the first time in history of J-K, recruitments have been done on merit basis, in a transparent manner which is a living example of how corruption-free, transparent and just system contributes to the progress of the marginalised class and wherever wrongdoings were alleged, investigation was launched by credible and top law enforcement agencies, he said.

He said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently cancelled the recruitment of sub-inspectors in J-K Police after some aspirants alleged that the process was not carried out in a fair manner.

The complaint of the candidates was acted upon promptly and an enquiry committee was set up. The panel pointed out discrepancies in the selection process. Without wasting any time, the Lt Governor cancelled the list and made it clear that no one will be selected through a backdoor, the spokesman said.

Quoting J-K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, he said there was a wrong perception that no jobs were there in the Union territory.