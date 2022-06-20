Transport Commissioner reviews functioning of MVD

The performance of Fitment of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) across districts was reviewed and all RTOs and ARTOs were directed to enhance the enforcement measures to ensure that strict action is taken against vehicle owners for non-affixation of HSRP as per Motor Vehicle Act.

It was further informed that booking of HSRP through online mode via (https://realmazon.com) has also been started.

All RTOs/ARTOs were asked to give wide publicity for the online booking of HSRP.