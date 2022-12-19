Transport Deptt bags SKOCH Award for best delivery of public services

Srinagar, Dec 19: The Transport Department has bagged the SKOCH Award at India Habitat Centre for best delivery of public services to the general public.
The Award is bestowed on the “Departments/Organizations for providing services to the public in a hassle-free manner.”
The SKOCH group undertakes extensive and objective analysis with ground veracity for the deliverance of public services.
The Award on behalf of the Transport Department was received by Raj Mohammed Malik, Additional Secy and Manik Singh Rathore, Under Secretary.