Transporters thank LG for accepting their demands

Srinagar, Apr 15: All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association today thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for conceding to their long pending demands, saying the course correction in streamlining the procedures has injected new life to the transport industry.
“There could not be a better Baisakhi gift by the Lieutenant Governor than solving our issues”, Chairman of the Association Ajit Singh said and appreciated the role played by Devender Singh Rana, for effectively representing their cause at the highest level, a press release said.
The Chairman assured the full support of his association to the Jammu and Kashmir Administration. He also commended the role played by the BJP in this regard. Amid drum beats at the residence of the senior BJP leader Rana, the transporters said that appreciating the sensitivities of the people and meeting their aspirations are signs of good governance that strengthens participatory democracy. Speaking on the occasion, Rana lauded the single-minded approach of the Lieutenant Governor while taking cognizance of the issues of immense public importance whenever brought to his notice. He expressed his personal gratitude to Manoj Sinha for favourably considering his pleas with regard to the issues pertaining to the transporters and shelving the proposal of the Jammu Power Development Corporation on hike in the tariff, which had caused distress among all segments of the power consumers.
He referred to the commitment of the BJP in resolving the problems of the people through its various wings and acknowledged the pro-active role of the conveners and co-conveners of the party’s trade, transport and industry cells in reaching out to the stakeholders, identifying their problems and seeking their redressal at appropriate forums. Rana said the responsive and effective governance post August 5, 2019 has rekindled hope among the people about better times to come under the visionary leadership of Yashaswi Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “The transformation taking place in all the sectors is reflective of the BJP’s commitment towards carving out Naya Jammu and Kashmir where every segment of society, irrespective of region, religion or caste gets equal opportunities to prosper and progress.”