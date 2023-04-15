Transporters thank LG for accepting their demands

“There could not be a better Baisakhi gift by the Lieutenant Governor than solving our issues”, Chairman of the Association Ajit Singh said and appreciated the role played by Devender Singh Rana, for effectively representing their cause at the highest level, a press release said.

The Chairman assured the full support of his association to the Jammu and Kashmir Administration. He also commended the role played by the BJP in this regard. Amid drum beats at the residence of the senior BJP leader Rana, the transporters said that appreciating the sensitivities of the people and meeting their aspirations are signs of good governance that strengthens participatory democracy. Speaking on the occasion, Rana lauded the single-minded approach of the Lieutenant Governor while taking cognizance of the issues of immense public importance whenever brought to his notice. He expressed his personal gratitude to Manoj Sinha for favourably considering his pleas with regard to the issues pertaining to the transporters and shelving the proposal of the Jammu Power Development Corporation on hike in the tariff, which had caused distress among all segments of the power consumers.