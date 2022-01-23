Travel to upper reaches after contacting administration: DC Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 23: Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam- ud-Din today directed the people of his district not to travel to areas of higher altitudes without contacting the local administration.
Talking to media he said after the snowfall the people are being repeatedly told not to go to such areas without informing the authorities.
" But unfortunately some people do not listen to and get stranded. Recently,
around 30 people were stranded at Sadhna Top. I thank arrmy and GREF for rescuing those as they were caught between two avalanches, " he said. He advised people not to travel unless they contact the administrations on either side of the Sadhna Pass . He asked people to contact SDM office karnah or local administration of Kralpora or DC office Kupwara.
Deputy Commissioner further stated that strong action will be taken against those who are violating the norms by showing non-compliance.