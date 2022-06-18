Tree falls on tent; minor dies in Bandipora

Being a remote area and not accessible by road, the army unit of 26 Assam Rifles posted at Chandaji village said that it received information from the locals about the incident around 9:00 pm on Friday. Following this, a rescue operation was launched from Chandaji TOB led by Captain Nitin Josh, the army officials said.

The army said it provided first aid to Zareena and her daughter Nargis, however, the 6-year-old had already succumbed due to injuries sustained in the incident. Later, after the first aid, the army said, the rescue team evacuated the family to the road head there from where they were further evacuated to Bandipora hospital.