Tree falls on tent; minor dies in Bandipora

Bandipora, June 18: A 6-year-old child died while his mother and sister received critical injuries when a tree uprooted by strong winds fell on their tent-like temporary structure in the upper forest area of Chandaji village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district late Friday night.
As per the officials, the tree was uprooted due to gusty winds accompanied by rains and thunderstorms and fell on the shelter inhabited by the nomadic tribal family late Friday evening.
The incident, officials said, resulted in the tragic on-spot death of the 6-year-old child, identified as Yasir Ahmad Kasana, while his mother Zareena Begum, 34 and her daughter Nargis Banu, 8 received critical injuries.
Being a remote area and not accessible by road, the army unit of 26 Assam Rifles posted at Chandaji village said that it received information from the locals about the incident around 9:00 pm on Friday. Following this, a rescue operation was launched from Chandaji TOB led by Captain Nitin Josh, the army officials said.
The army said it provided first aid to Zareena and her daughter Nargis, however, the 6-year-old had already succumbed due to injuries sustained in the incident. Later, after the first aid, the army said, the rescue team evacuated the family to the road head there from where they were further evacuated to Bandipora hospital.
As per the district hospital authorities, the child was brought dead, however, the mother who received critical injuries was referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment and CT scans while the 8-year-old girl was said to be in stable condition.