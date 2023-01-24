Trehgam: Grand Masjid shares common yard with temple in rare display of religious harmony

The two religious places of different faiths are situated in a single row thus displaying and symbolizing communal and religious harmony. A famous pond in front of the two religious entities happens to be the main source of water for almost dozens of villages in Trehgam.

According to locals this pond is a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity. The pond also contains numerous fish which according to locals are sacred for both the communities. No one among each community has ever tried to harm them; in fact, locals of Trehgam hold the responsibility of feeding them every morning and evening. The fish can be seen floating in the crystal-clear water.