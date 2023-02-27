SIU attaches four houses for providing shelter to terrorists: Officials

The team on spot directed the concerned that there should be no alteration or otherwise to the attached properties without the prior permission of the designated Authority, he said.

Pertinent to mention that police station Parimpora on 28 05 2022 had recieved a reliable information and registered a case under FIR No 127/2022 u/s 153A 153 B 505 IPC and in its continued investigation, a module was found involved in hiding & providing logistical support to active militants of TRF/LeT outfit. Which resulted in the arrest of the involved persons, he said.

Also during the investigation it was found that the militants had been sheltered in the said residential houses.

During the course of investigation proceeding U/S 24/25 UA(P) act was initiated, he said.

Later proper accord of approval for attachment of houses was recieved.

Besides,the chargesheet of the case was presented before Honble court u/s 7/25 AAct and 13 16 18 19 20 38 &39 UA(P) Act on 02 Dec 2022 against 13 accussed persons including active militants of TRF/ LeT for the logical judicial determination

The investigation of the said case is still going on u/s 173(8), he said.

Citizens are again requested not to provide shelter or logistics to militants failing which law will take its own course, he said.