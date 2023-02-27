SIU attaches four houses for providing shelter to terrorists: Officials

Srinagar, February 27: Police on Monday said that its State Investigation Unit attached four houses for providing wilfully shelter to TRF/ LeT in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.
Quoting a handout GNS reported that the police said that its Special Investigation unit (SIU-II) Srinagar today attached 04 residential houses , 3 located at Barthana Qamerwari and 1 at Sangam Eidgah Srinagar for providing shelter to militants.
According to police spokesman, the said orders were issued in exercise of power confered U/S 25 read with 2 (g)( ii) UA(P) Act. The information of attachment of properties was submitted to designated authority.
The residential houses belonged to Mst shaheena /Asif Nath wife & son of Mohd Yunis Nath, Altaf Ahmed Dar son of Mohd Abdullah, Mudasir Ahmed Mir son of Mohd Sultan resident of barthena Qamerwari and Abdul Rehman Bhat son of Abdul Salam bhat resident of Sangam Eidgah in presence of Executive Magistrates and other witnesses.
The team on spot directed the concerned that there should be no alteration or otherwise to the attached properties without the prior permission of the designated Authority, he said.
Pertinent to mention that police station Parimpora on 28 05 2022 had recieved a reliable information and registered a case under FIR No 127/2022 u/s 153A 153 B 505 IPC and in its continued investigation, a module was found involved in hiding & providing logistical support to active militants of TRF/LeT outfit. Which resulted in the arrest of the involved persons, he said.
Also during the investigation it was found that the militants had been sheltered in the said residential houses.
During the course of investigation proceeding U/S 24/25 UA(P) act was initiated, he said.
Later proper accord of approval for attachment of houses was recieved.
Besides,the chargesheet of the case was presented before Honble court u/s 7/25 AAct and 13 16 18 19 20 38 &39 UA(P) Act on 02 Dec 2022 against 13 accussed persons including active militants of TRF/ LeT for the logical judicial determination
The investigation of the said case is still going on u/s 173(8), he said.
Citizens are again requested not to provide shelter or logistics to militants failing which law will take its own course, he said.