TRF associate arrested in north Kashmir's Kunzer: police

Srinagar Mar 17: Police along with security forces on Thursday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of The Resistance Front in Karhama Kunzer area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.
As per a police spokesman, the accused identified as Waseem Ahmed War son of Mohd Ismail War, a local from Karhama Kunzer was apprehended by Police, 02RR and 176Bn CRPF in the said area.
"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 hand grenade, 02 AK-47 Magazines and 20 live rounds were recovered from his possession, police said.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kunzer and investigation has been initiated, it added.