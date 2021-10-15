TRF associate held with two hand grenades in north Kashmir's Baramulla: police

News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying that Gulzar Ahmad Malla, son of Mohamad Gulab Malla, a resident of Boniyar Baramulla was arrested a joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army 29 RR and 176 Bn CRPF.

Two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession, police said.

A Case under sections of Indian Arms Act and UA(P) Act Stands Registered against them in Police Station Kreeri and investigation has been set in motion, added police.