TRF associate held with two hand grenades in north Kashmir's Baramulla: police

Srinagar, October 15: Police on Friday said that an overground worker (OGW) of outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) was arrested eithwith two hand grenades by security forces in Kharchak Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying that Gulzar Ahmad Malla, son of Mohamad Gulab Malla, a resident of Boniyar Baramulla was arrested a joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army 29 RR and 176 Bn CRPF.
Two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession, police said.
A Case under sections of Indian Arms Act and UA(P) Act Stands Registered against them in Police Station Kreeri and investigation has been set in motion, added police.