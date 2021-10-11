TRF militant involved in cab driver's killing killed in north Kashmir's Hajin: police

Police identified the slain as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar alias Kotru.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora," a police spokesman quoted IGP Kashmir as saying.

Dar's four other associates-Tariq Ahmad Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, Mohd Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Ahmad Dar alias Sahb Khoucha- also involved in the killing of the cab driver's killing were arrested by the police on Sunday. Dar, as per police, was at large and had joined militancy. The cab driver Mohammad Shafi Lone, president of the local cab drivers' association was shot at in Naidkhai area of Shahgund on Tuesday.

Shafi was removed to a hospital but succumbed to the wounds on way. The driver's was the third killing that evening after Kashmiri Pandit chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo and a non-local vendor were shot dead in Srinagar.

Today's gunfight broke out in the wee hours shortly after security forces cordoned the village following a tip off about Dar's presence.