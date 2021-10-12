TRF militant who killed non-local vendor in Srinagar among three shot dead in Shopian gunfight: IGP Kashmir

"Shopian Encounter Update: Out of 03 killed terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal, who shifted to Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar," a police spokesman quoted IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar as saying. The identification of the other two slain militants is being ascertained, police said.

Paswan was shot dead on the evening of October 5 in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar shortly after Kashmiri Pandit chemist, Makhan Lal Bindroo was killed at his shop near Iqbal Park in the city. A cab driver was also shot dead that evening in Hajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora. Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four TRF OGWs involved in the latter's killing. A fifth OGW, identified by police as Imtiyaz Ahmad it said was also involved in the cab driver's killing, was shot dead in an encounter at Gundjahangir area of the north Kashmir district on Monday morning.

The Shopian encounter broke out last evening after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.



A police spokesman said that "incriminating materials" including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the encounter site and further search is going on at the site.