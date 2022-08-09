TRI organises webinar, cultural programs on World Tribal Day

Srinagar: International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples (World Tribal Day) was observed here today.

The theme for this Year’s World Tribal Day was “The Role of Indigenous Women in the preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge”. On the occasion, Tribal Affairs Department and the Tribal Research (TRI) Institute organised a webinar in which Tribal Research Fellows, subject experts and students participated.

The role of indigenous women in preserving tribal culture, developing and promoting uses of natural products, integration of traditional knowledge and practices of indigenous women was highlighted during the programme.

Tribal Research Fellows who participated in the discussion include Tushita Pandey, Abdul Aadil Parray, Sayed Hamid Mehmood, Dr Annie Jamwal, Abrar Qadir Mir, and Tariq Abrar.