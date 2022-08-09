TRI organises webinar, cultural programs on World Tribal Day

Srinagar: International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples (World Tribal Day) was observed here today.
The theme for this Year’s World Tribal Day was “The Role of Indigenous Women in the preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge”. On the occasion, Tribal Affairs Department and the Tribal Research (TRI) Institute organised a webinar in which Tribal Research Fellows, subject experts and students participated.
The role of indigenous women in preserving tribal culture, developing and promoting uses of natural products, integration of traditional knowledge and practices of indigenous women was highlighted during the programme.
Tribal Research Fellows who participated in the discussion include Tushita Pandey, Abdul Aadil Parray, Sayed Hamid Mehmood, Dr Annie Jamwal, Abrar Qadir Mir, and Tariq Abrar.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary Tribal Affairs Department also holding the charge of Director Tribal Research Institute J&K informed that every year, 9th August is celebrated as World Tribal Day for the upliftment of tribal society and to preserve their culture.
He stressed upon the need to raise awareness about various Rights available to the indigenous communities and as enshrined in the constitution of India.
He said that Tribal Research Institute is working as a body of knowledge for preservation of tribal cultural heritage, evidence based planning and appropriate legislation, capacity building, dissemination of information and generation of awareness.
Indigenous women are vital to the preservation of ancestral knowledge and also protect the traditional natural resources besides promotion in a sustainable manner, he said.
Further, it was informed that an MOU has been signed for establishment of Tribal chair at IIT Jammu and BGSBU Rajouri and they have been entrusted with the task to document tribal culture, folk songs, folk tales, folk dance, rituals, customs, traditions, artifacts, indigenous health practices etc.
Around 200 students from various hostels of the Tribal Affairs Department actively participated during the programme.
Debate competition, quiz, speeches, talk shows, and other talent-based activities related to the theme were organised. Prizes were also announced for the participating students based on their performance.
Dr Abdul Khabir Deputy Director TRI, Wardens of various hostels and other officials of the department also participated in the programme.