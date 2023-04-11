'Trial, investigation essential components of legal system'

Ganderbal, Apr 11: The Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a workshop on “Criminal Procedure Code; Practical Overview,” in which four resource persons representing diverse professional backgrounds shared their experiences and insights with the students.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean SLS and CoE, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, gave insights about the G-20 Presidency and highlighted the importance of workshops for the students to keep them aware of the practical aspect of the law. Emphasizing the importance of CRPC 1973 in the field of law, he said “If justice is 100%, out of it 80% is lawyering and a lawyer should be well versed with the procedural law to serve the justice in the society”.
In the first session conducted by Dr. Bilal Ahmad Ganai (Convenor) and Sr. Asstt. Prof. Hilal, Adv. Tabasum Rasool, the founder Legal Firm AWWAL Law, stressed the need for a practical approach to the law which can be achieved through internships. She highlighted the basics of CrPC and made students aware of how CrPC works in day-to-day practice at different courts. Dr. Gulafroz Jan proposed the vote of thanks. The second session was conducted by Dr. Sunder Singh in which Adv. Syed Mujtaba, Child Protection Lawyer talked about the challenges faced by children. He emphasized the rights of children and stressed the need to follow 4R’s (Recognition, Record, Report, Refer) to counter the long-term problems faced by children in conflict with the law.
The third session was conducted by Dr. Mudasir Bhat in which Nadish Yousuf, Senior Prosecuting Officer, emphasised upon the basics of registering FIR till filling of a charge sheet in the court of law and further discussed the role of prosecuting officers in serving justice to the needy.
The fourth session was conducted by Dr. Rehana Shawl in which Farooq Ahmad Mir, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Munsif /JMIC Court, discussed various stages of trial and investigation and stressed that trials and investigations are essential components of the legal system, aimed at seeking justice and determining the truth. The facilitators of the workshop included Dr. Uzma Quadri and Dr. Shabeena while Dr. Imran Ahad, Mohsin Farooq, Fizza Assad, and Suhaib Samad acted as rapporteurs.