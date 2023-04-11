'Trial, investigation essential components of legal system'

Speaking on the occasion, Dean SLS and CoE, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, gave insights about the G-20 Presidency and highlighted the importance of workshops for the students to keep them aware of the practical aspect of the law. Emphasizing the importance of CRPC 1973 in the field of law, he said “If justice is 100%, out of it 80% is lawyering and a lawyer should be well versed with the procedural law to serve the justice in the society”.

In the first session conducted by Dr. Bilal Ahmad Ganai (Convenor) and Sr. Asstt. Prof. Hilal, Adv. Tabasum Rasool, the founder Legal Firm AWWAL Law, stressed the need for a practical approach to the law which can be achieved through internships. She highlighted the basics of CrPC and made students aware of how CrPC works in day-to-day practice at different courts. Dr. Gulafroz Jan proposed the vote of thanks. The second session was conducted by Dr. Sunder Singh in which Adv. Syed Mujtaba, Child Protection Lawyer talked about the challenges faced by children. He emphasized the rights of children and stressed the need to follow 4R’s (Recognition, Record, Report, Refer) to counter the long-term problems faced by children in conflict with the law.