Tribal Affairs Minister promises 1600 model villages for J&K

Speaking to media persons in Bandipora, Munda, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said, “Our ministry has created a model village programme. In J&K, we have selected 1600 villages for that and maybe some of the villages here also fall in that list.”

Munda also interacted with the elected DDC, BDC, sarpanchs, civil society members, youth and tribal communities of the district.

“They raised issues regarding development of their villages and gave suggestions on how these issues could be resolved,” he said.

Inaugurating a PanchayatGhar and a bridge in Arin village, Munda said, “The bridge will help the villagers. I heard floods in the past drowned three youth here. Such tragedies can be prevented in the future.”

He said that it was the responsibility of the people and of the system, particularly the elected representatives, who had to remain aware about the public needs and work in a coordinated way as the Prime Minister wanted every village and panchayat to be empowered in a way that nothing was lacking.