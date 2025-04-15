Tributes paid to Aryans Group founder Prof Kataria

Srinagar, Apr 15: People from diverse walks of life gathered to pay rich tributes to educationist and founder of Aryans Group of Colleges, late Prof Roshan Lal Kataria, at a solemn Shrdhanjali Samaroh held in his memory.

A statement of Aryans issued here said that Prof Kataria, who passed away at the age of 76 on March 26, 2025, in Chandigarh, was remembered for his lifelong contribution to the field of education and community service.

The condolence ceremony saw an overwhelming response, with leading personalities from the education sector, social organisations, and political circles expressing grief over the demise and extending condolences to his son and Chairman Aryans Group of Colleges Anshu Kataria.

Among those who attended the event included former MLA Sir Muktsar Sahib Harnirpal Singh Kukku, Congress leader Naresh Pruthi, Harcharan Sotha, President Municipal Committee Sri Muktsar Sahib Shammi Teria, industrialist Rajinder Bhandari, and several notable educationists and entrepreneurs like Sandeep Girdhar, Gurdas Girdhar, Satish Bhateja, and Ashwani Girdhar.

Members of several academic and institutional bodies including Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA), Punjab Unaided Technical Institutions Association (PUTIA), and the Joint Association of Colleges (JAC) were also present.

Representatives from various educational institutions such as Lala Lajpat Rai Group, SVIET Chandigarh, Sukhjindra Group Gurdaspur, Bharat Group Mansa, BIS College Moga, ISF College Moga, Alpine College Baghapurana, and others joined in paying homage.

Prof Kataria, who completed his Master’s in Economics from Dehradun in 1973, served at several reputed institutions including Government College Sri Muktsar Sahib and DAV School.

A visionary in both academics and entrepreneurship, he also ventured into the hospitality sector with restaurants such as Moon Light in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Red Rose in Fazilka, and Saki in Jalalabad during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Also present on the occasion were BJP leader Ravinder Kataria, former Vice President Municipal Committee Chaman Lal Kataria, State Awardee Chanchal Kataria, and several members of the extended Kataria and Girdhar families.

The gathering observed a moment of silence to honour the departed soul, with many speakers recalling Prof Kataria’s humility, dedication, and commitment to nurturing education in Punjab and beyond.