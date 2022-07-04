Tributes paid to poet Shahbaz on death anniversary

Srinagar: Glowing tributes were paid to noted poet, writer and social reformer late Ali Muhammad Shahbaz on his 26th death anniversary at an impressive literary function held at Kanidajan Chrari Sharief in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The function was organised by Kashmir Markaz Adab-Wa-Saqafat ( KMAS) Chrari - Sharief .
Former Senior Superintendent of police Ab Gaffar Gulshan was guest of honour and media secretary of KMAS Mushtaq Mehram presided over the function . Famous sofi poet Faqir Rahim Shah Pulwami and poet Ab Rashid Shaad also shared the presidium.
Speakers , including Ali Ahsan , Ab Gaffar Gulshan , Mushtaq Mehram and Ab Rashid Shaad while paying rich tributes to late Ali Mohd Shahbaz , underscored his enormous contribution to Kashmiri language and literature.
"Besides playing a pivotal role in promoting Kashmiri culture and literature , late Ali Mohd Shahbaz contributed enormously in imbibing social values among the youth and his students , " they said.
Late Shahbaz was an ace cultural activist and social reformer who has left indelible mark on the socio cultural landscape of Jammu and Kashmir , speakers observed.
They added that he is one among the few writers of Kashmir who received wide popularity and acceptance among the masses during his life time.
They said that the contribution of late Shahbaz to the Kashmiri language , literature and in social awakening would be written in golden words in the history of Kashmir .
On this occasion a lively mehfl-e-mushaira was also conducted where in eminent poets including Gh Rasool Sadoori , Showkat Firaar , Younis Waheed , Gh Ahmad Makhmoor , Nazir Salik and Omar Fayaz recited their thought provoking poems
Gen. Secy of KMAS Inayat Gul conducted proceedings of the function and also presented vote of thanks. He thanked representatives of various print and electronic media for promoting the cause of mother tongue and Kashmiri culture and literature.