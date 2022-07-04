Tributes paid to poet Shahbaz on death anniversary

Srinagar: Glowing tributes were paid to noted poet, writer and social reformer late Ali Muhammad Shahbaz on his 26th death anniversary at an impressive literary function held at Kanidajan Chrari Sharief in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The function was organised by Kashmir Markaz Adab-Wa-Saqafat ( KMAS) Chrari - Sharief .

Former Senior Superintendent of police Ab Gaffar Gulshan was guest of honour and media secretary of KMAS Mushtaq Mehram presided over the function . Famous sofi poet Faqir Rahim Shah Pulwami and poet Ab Rashid Shaad also shared the presidium.

Speakers , including Ali Ahsan , Ab Gaffar Gulshan , Mushtaq Mehram and Ab Rashid Shaad while paying rich tributes to late Ali Mohd Shahbaz , underscored his enormous contribution to Kashmiri language and literature.