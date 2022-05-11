Tributes paid to Sheikh Mansoor

Srinagar, May 11: Tributes were paid to senior National Conference leader and former MLA Sheikh Muhammad Mansoor on his 32nd death anniversary in Shopian on Wednesday.
He was killed by militants when he was coming out of a mosque after offering Friday prayers.
According to a press note, a commemorative meeting was held at Circuit house Shopian. The meeting was presided over by District President Shopian Showkat Hussain Ganaie. Among others senior leader and former MLA Sheikh Muhammad Rafi was also present.
Calling the veteran leader a standout among politicians of his times, the functionaries said that Mansoor was a people's man, whose sheer commitment towards people and the party remained unparalleled to this date.
On the occasion, the functionaries offered Fateha for the soul of the deceased.
Among others party leaders Sakina Itoo, Hassnain Masoodi, Dr Bashir Veeri, Ghulam Ahmed Shah have also paid tributes to the late leader on his death anniversary.