Trio arrested for human trafficking in Budgam; 14 women victims rescued: Police

Shamim Ahmad and other two accused namely Shagufta wife of Bashir Ahmad Wani and Asmat wife of Shafiq Ahmad Wani both residents of Dulipora Parthan were arrested even as case FIR number 370/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at police Station Budgam.

Police said that during preliminary investigation, it has been found that the arrested accused persons are involved in human trafficking by means of procuring the girls from different places and exploiting them in district Budgam and other parts of the valley.