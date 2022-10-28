Trio arrested for human trafficking in Budgam; 14 women victims rescued: Police

Srinagar, Oct: Police on Friday busted a human trafficking hang by arresting three persons and rescued 14 victims in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
A police spokesman said a police team of police station Budgam raided a particular place in village Dulipora and rescued 14 women victims including some minors from the house of one namely Shamim Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rehman Bhat and adjacent places.
Shamim Ahmad and other two accused namely Shagufta wife of Bashir Ahmad Wani and Asmat wife of Shafiq Ahmad Wani both residents of Dulipora Parthan were arrested even as case FIR number 370/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at police Station Budgam.
Police said that during preliminary investigation, it has been found that the arrested accused persons are involved in human trafficking by means of procuring the girls from different places and exploiting them in district Budgam and other parts of the valley.
Further investigation into the case is going on and more arrests are expected. Meanwhile, the rescued human trafficking victims have been shifted to Nari Niketan Rehabilitation Centre Chadoora and process for their rehabilitation has been initiated, police said.