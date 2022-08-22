Trolling of teachers on social media reprehensible: Ex Director

The "Ghehoon kis be boya" video, in which multiple male and female teachers are performing together, is what first made the video viral. Social media users have commented on both videos and questioned if teachers, particularly those working for the government, are effective enough to run lessons in the classroom.

Defending the workshops, Dehdar said the NIPUN Bharat initiatives required a trainer to immerse oneself enthusiastically in a way that would help the students understand key concepts in a playful manner. “Gulzar,” the Joint Director said, “has fulfilled his obligations and acted in accordance with what his role as a teacher trainer would require of him.”

Pertinently Gulzar had recreated Mike's Home ESL's warm-up fun activity for children aged three to eight. Over 1.5 million people around the world have viewed Mike's 2017 fun video while his Home ESL has 440K subscribers on YouTube.

“Mike naturally excels at communicating ideas in a more impressive manner because English is his native tongue,” Dehdar said. “Despite the tremendous strain they face at work and the inadequate resources and facilities they have at their disposal, our teachers continue to perform admirably.”