Trout Fisheries FPO office inaugurated in Anantnag

On the occasion, a five day training programme also kickstarted for the board of directors and the CEO of the FPO. The FPO was recently incorporated as J&Ks first fisheries FPO under the name “Glacial Trout FPO” under a grant based project by NABARD. The FPO has been promoted by the Human Welfare Foundation NGO and is being guided by the department of fisheries.

Highlighting the importance of FPOs, DDM NABARD Rouf Zargar said that the government is keen to promote FPO in every commodity to upscale the production and control the prices by farmers. He said that FPOs can instill business sense in farmers and make them realize the best price for their commodities without having to rely on the middlemen.