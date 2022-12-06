Trout Fisheries FPO office inaugurated in Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 6: Glacial Trout Fisheries FPO promoted under NABARDs FPO scheme has established its office at Seer Anantnag. The office was inaugurated by DDM NABARD Rouf Zargar and Deputy Director Fisheries Mohammad Sideeq jointly in presence of the board of directors of FPO, fish farmers and field staff of the fisheries department.
On the occasion, a five day training programme also kickstarted for the board of directors and the CEO of the FPO. The FPO was recently incorporated as J&Ks first fisheries FPO under the name “Glacial Trout FPO” under a grant based project by NABARD. The FPO has been promoted by the Human Welfare Foundation NGO and is being guided by the department of fisheries.
Highlighting the importance of FPOs, DDM NABARD Rouf Zargar said that the government is keen to promote FPO in every commodity to upscale the production and control the prices by farmers. He said that FPOs can instill business sense in farmers and make them realize the best price for their commodities without having to rely on the middlemen.
On the occasion, Deputy Director Fisheries, Mohammad Sideeq highlighted the various centrally sponsored schemes and flagship programs run by the Fisheries Department for the welfare and development of the fishermen community of the region.
He impressed upon the fish farmers to take maximum benefit of being associated with FPO. He said that the department of fisheries would be providing all the possible assistance to the FPO.
Talking about the One District One Product Campaign, he said that Anantnag district would be focusing on enhancing the fisheries infrastructure and establishment of feed units by FPOs. He marked the importance of the coordinated efforts of department and central government agencies like NABARD for the successful implementation of different programmes and schemes for the welfare of farmers.