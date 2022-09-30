Truck driver arrested with 600 kg poppy straw in Samba

Based on intelligence inputs an attempts being made to smuggle narcotics in apple boxes, a Samba police officer said that, “We had inputs about the smuggling and accordingly the trap was laid and the truck when reached Mansar Morh was intercepted by the police team before it could be smuggled to Punjab from Kashmir via Jammu.”

The police officer said that, “The police team was checking vehicles at naka in Mansar Morh. However, the driver of the truck, fearing interception, tried to dodge the police. But the police team was able to nab him near SIDCO Chowk in Samba.”