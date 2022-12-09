Truck driver critically injured in Sopore road mishap

Reports said that an LP truck bearing registration no. JK05J-5763, coming from Bandipora to Sopore when reached near forest check post Sangri Top Watlab the driver lost control on speed of truck and his truck rammed with a tree there.The driver was critically injured and was shifted to SDH Sopore for treatment. Doctor at SDH Sopore also confirmed and he identified injured driver as Nisar Ahmad Sheikh Son of Bashir Ahmad of AshtangooBandipora, added that he was later referred to bone and joint hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.