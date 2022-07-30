Truckers, commuters rue lack of amenities along Mughal Road

Shopian: Many truckers and other commuters are disinclined to travel along the awe-inspiring high altitude Mughal road due to the lack of wayside amenities .

The 84 km long arterial road, which connects Bufliaz in Poonch district to south Kashmir's Shopian district is bereft of washrooms, eateries and other utility services.

The road was made operational in 2012 and was touted as an alternate surface link to Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

However, the lack of basic amenities along the road discourages both the truckers and other passengers to travel along the road.

"If your car breaks down on the way, you can't be able to get it fixed", said Javed Ahmad, a cab driver , who recently travelled on the road.