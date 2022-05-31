Trust appeals KPs to cancel ‘Kheer Bhawani Mela’

Jammu, May 31: Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Trust (MKBAT) on Tuesday appealed to all devotees, particularly Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) to cancel the annual “Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela” in view of recent selective killings targeting minorities.

According to the Trust Committee, the Yatra was scheduled to leave Nagrota on June 5 to attend the Mela on June 7 at Ragnya Devi temple in Tulmulla village of Ganderbal district.

Every year, a large number of devotees, mainly Kashmiri Pandits, participate in the annual Mela.