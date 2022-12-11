Trying hard to keep J&K vibrant during winters: Secretary Tourism

“For this we have been taking various initiatives like we recently held a houseboat festival. We are also going to organise bird watching festival in collaboration with Wildlife Department as so many migratory birds have arrived here from different countries,” he said.

He added they are going to keep many resorts open, which used to remain closed during winters.

“We also hope during winters many foreign tourists will also travel to Jammu and Kashmir as we are promoting Kashmir tourism at International level as well,” he said.