Trying to complete macadamisation before temperature dips further: Div Com Kashmir

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Bidhuri said that after the G20 summit, the administration expedited the work on macadamisation to ensure that the pace of the work did not slow down and was completed on time.

“You might have also observed that in our Shehr-e-Khaas, we have initiated substantial projects for the smart city development,” he said.

Bidhuri said that the internal roads of the city, typically, fall under the jurisdiction of the municipality, and they have already devised their work plan.