Tulip Garden records highest-ever tourist footfall this season

Shayiq Rasool, Floriculture Officer, Tulip Garden told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) a total of 3,65,624 people visited the garden so far from 20 March 2023 till 18 April.

He said that of total 3.60 lakh visitors, 58,600 were locals while 3,03,870 were from different states of the country, adding that 3154 foreign tourists also visited the garden in the last 30 days.