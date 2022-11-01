TV actor and Radio presenter Upender Khushu is no more

Srinagar, Nov 1: TV actor, presenter and announcer with Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Upender Khushu has passed away.
Mr. Khushu worked at AIR Delhi in many capacities after migrating to the national capital from Kashmir.
Former ADG Doordarshan and secretary cultural academy, Dr. Rafeeq Masoodi, has condoled the sad demise and termed it a great loss for the art & culture of the union territory.
He also has expressed his sympathies with the Khushu family, especially Smt. Girija Wattal, wife of the deceased.