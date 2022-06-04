TV artiste killing: Baramulla man booked under PSA for ‘hate mongering’

The accused identified as Mohammad Irfan Bhat son of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat resident of Takiya Wagoora Kreeri Baramulla has been booked under PSA by Budgam Police for recording and uploading a video "spreading hate and justifying the killing' of the TV artiste Amreen Bhat who was shot dead by in Hashroo Chadoora on May 25, news agency reported while quoting a police spokesman. The accused has been detained and lodged in Kot Balwal Jail Jammu