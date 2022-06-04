TV artiste killing: Baramulla man booked under PSA for ‘hate mongering’

Srinagar, June 4: Police on Saturday booked a man from Baramulla district under the PSA for 'hatemongering' by "spreading hate and justifying killing" of a woman artiste from central Kashmir's Budgam through a video on social media.
The accused identified as Mohammad Irfan Bhat son of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat resident of Takiya Wagoora Kreeri Baramulla has been booked under PSA by Budgam Police for recording and uploading a video "spreading hate and justifying the killing' of the TV artiste Amreen Bhat who was shot dead by in Hashroo Chadoora on May 25, news agency reported while quoting a police spokesman. The accused has been detained and lodged in Kot Balwal Jail Jammu
The police spokesman said that the "act of uploading such hateful video, justifying killing of artiste Ambreen Bhat on YouTube channel has not only caused alarm and fear amongst the class of people performing art, singing, dancing etc but also the families associated with them".
"Moreover, this act also amount to supporting terrorist act, besides such videos have tendency to make more people vulnerable to such attacks, " police said.