Two absconding terrorists involved in Mirwaiz Farooq killing arrested: R R Swain

Addressing a press conference, the Special DG, CID, RR Swain said that the case was registered at Nigeen police station into the killing of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq on 21 May 1990.

In a written statement, a police spokesman said that five terrorists were involved in the killing. He identified them as Abdullah Bangroo & Rehman Shigan, Ayub Dar, and Javaid Bhat & Zahoor Bhat.

While Bangroo and Shigan were killed in separate encounters with the security forces and couldn’t face trial, Dar underwent trial and was convicted for life. He is currently serving sentence in Srinagar central jail.

“Javaid Bhat & Zahoor Bhat were absconding and hence escaped trial. Now apprehended,” read the statement.

“In a significant operation, SIA of J&K Police have arrested two Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists: Javaid Ahmad Bhat code Ajmal Khan S/o Late Habibullah Bhat R/o Solina Bala, A/P Azad Basti Natipora Srinagar and Zahoor Ahmad Bhat code Bilal S/o Late Mohamad Ramzan Bhat R/o Danderkhaw Batamaloo Srinagar,” added the statement.

Both were absconding after murdering Mirwaiz on 21 May 1990, it said. “The two had gone underground and during all these years were variously hiding in Nepal and Pakistan among other places before surreptitiously returning back to Kashmir few years ago. Maintaining a low profile, changing addresses and shifting residences, they avoided the gaze of law enforcement agencies.”

“Accused in CBI case RC0501990S008 (pertaining to killing of Mirwaiz Farooq) they are now liable to immediately face trial in a designated TADA court in Delhi which has already completed the trial in respect of one of the five accused namely Ayub Dar code Ishfaq son of Late Abdul Ahad Dar of Rawalpora of Srinagar who has been convicted and serving a life sentence. Two other absconding accused terrorists found guilty in the killing of Mirwaiz, Abdullah Bangroo and Abdul Rehman Shigan, got killed in encounters with security forces in the 1990s.”

“To recapitulate, on 21 May 1990, Mirwaiz Farooq, the head priest of Kashmir was killed by terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen accusing him of being a ‘peacenik’ and an ‘Indian agent’,” added the statement.

“Case FIR No 61/1990 came to be registered in Police Station Nageen, Srinagar to investigate the crime. Thereafter the government of the day transferred the investigation to CBI on 11 June 1990.”

“After a long and arduous legal process of investigation and prosecution, the designated TADA court, in 2009, convicted the only arrested accused Ayub Dar for life. The remaining four remained on run. While two (Abdullah Bangroo & Rehman Shigan) died in encounters, Javaid Bhat and Ayub Bhat managed to evade.”

“Ayub Dar, the convicted terrorist and one of the killers appealed against his conviction, which however, was upheld by the Division Bench of Hon’ble Supreme Court in Criminal Appeal No.535 of 2009 on 21 July 2010.”