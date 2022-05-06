Two AGuH associates arrested in Budgam: police

Srinagar May 6: Police along with 62 RR and 43 Bn CRPF claimed to have arrested two OGWs of Ansar Gazwat ul Hind in Huroo area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday.
A police spokesman identified the accused as Amir Manzoor Budoo son of Manzoor Ahmad Budoo a resident of Dangerpora Razwan and Shahid Rasool Ganai son of Gh Rasool Ganai of Puttermulla Safapora in Ganderbal.
"Incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit AGuH, one hand grenade and 25 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession, " police said.
A case vide FIR number 134/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation taken up.