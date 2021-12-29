Two Anantnag residents convicted for MBBS seat fraud
Srinagar, Dec 29: A Court of Special Mobile Magistrate Anantnag on Wednesday convicted two men from the south Kashmir district for allegedly defrauding a man on the pretext of providing MBBS admission to his son in a medical college in Karnataka.
As per a Crime Branch Kashmir spokesman, the accused Fayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Rajab Bhat a resident of Dialgam at present Anchidora, Anantnag in connivance with Muzaffar Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Abdullah Khan of Anchidora, Anantnag motivated one Ali Mohammad Dar son of Haji Mohi-Ud-Din of K Kalan Bijbehara Anantnag to pay Rs 15.30 lakh for the purpose of arranging MBBS seat for his son namely Rameez Ali Dar in MRI College Gulbarge Karnataka.
However, neither MBBS seat was arranged, nor the amount was repaid to Dar, the CBK said adding an enquiry conducted into the matter revealed that Fayaz Ahmad in connivance with Muzaffar Ahmad Khan have cheated the complaint for wrongful gain for himself and his associate.
Accordingly, a case FIR No 25/2005 U/S 420, 120-B-RPC was registered in Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation set into motion while on completion of investigation, the charge-sheet was filled before the court against the accused persons and consequently two accused persons mentioned above were convicted by the court, the CBK added.