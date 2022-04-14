Two Army soldiers killed, 3 injured as cab on way to Shopian encounter site overturns

Shopian, April 14: Two Army soldiers were killed and three others were injured after the cab they were traveling in to reach the gunfight site in Badigam area of Shopian met with an accident near Kanipora village of the south Kashmir district, reports said.
Reports quoting sources said that the cab carrying soldiers from 44 RR Chowgam Camp was on its way to the encounter site at Badigam Zainapora where an encounter broke out this afternoon.
The driver lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road in Kanipora leading to injuries to five soldiers.
The injured were shifted to District Hospital Shopian, where two among them identified as Havaldar Ram Avtar and Sepoy Pawan Gautam as per news agency GNS, succumbed while three others have been evacuated to 92 Base Army hospital Srinagar.