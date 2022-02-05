Two Baramulla men held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore, police say

A police spokesman said that the accused duo Mohd Sabir Barwal son of Faqeer Ali resident of Jabda Kamalkote Tehsil Uri and Parvaiz Ahmad Tantray, son of Ghulam Nabi Tantray of Reban Rafiabad area of Sopore were apprehended from two "suspicious" bearing registration numbers JK05G-0247 and JK09C-1584 by a police party of Police Station Uri and Police Post Kamalkote headed by SHO Uri during a routine patrolling of the area from Dachi to Basgran.

"Police patrolling party moved towards the vehicles, but after seeing the Police party both the drivers try to flee from the spot. However, due to timely action of the alert Police party both the persons were apprehended tactfully, " police said.