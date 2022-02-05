Two Baramulla men held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore, police say

Srinagar Feb 5: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two Baramulla residents and recovered drugs worth Rs 18 crore from their possession in Dachi area of the north Kashmir district.
A police spokesman said that the accused duo Mohd Sabir Barwal son of Faqeer Ali resident of Jabda Kamalkote Tehsil Uri and Parvaiz Ahmad Tantray, son of Ghulam Nabi Tantray of Reban Rafiabad area of Sopore were apprehended from two "suspicious" bearing registration numbers JK05G-0247 and JK09C-1584 by a police party of Police Station Uri and Police Post Kamalkote headed by SHO Uri during a routine patrolling of the area from Dachi to Basgran.
"Police patrolling party moved towards the vehicles, but after seeing the Police party both the drivers try to flee from the spot. However, due to timely action of the alert Police party both the persons were apprehended tactfully, " police said.
It said that during the search of the vehicles, three packets of contraband "apparently Heroin" was recovered from the JK09 registration vehicle vehicle and five packets from another.
Weighing approximately about 9 kg, the cost of the contraband in black market is about Rs 18 crore, added police.
Police also claimed to have recovered mobile phones, a cheque to the tune of rupees Rs 5 lakh and one Adhaar Card from the possession of Sabir Barwal. Seven cheques amounting to Rs 9,79,500, two blank cheques, a cheque book containing 22 leaves, one Aadhaar card, one cell phone, Pan Card, e-shram card, two ATM cards, a Kisan Card, one debit card and some documents were recovered from the possession of Parvaiz Ahmad Tantary police said..
In this regard case FIR No.17/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.