Two Bihar residents engage in scuffle in Kokernag, one injured

Srinagar, Jun 21: A non-local was hospitalised after sustaining injuries in a scuffle in Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, official sources said.
GNS reported that a scuffle broke out between two non-locals identified as Lal Mohan Sah and Ravindra Sah, both residents of Bahawalpur Bihar, inside Kokernag garden.
"One Lal Mohan sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to GMC Anantnag for treatment", they said.
A police official confirming the incident said that they have taken cognisance of the matter.