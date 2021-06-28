Two boys go missing in north Kashmir's Rafiabad, police seek help to trace them

Srinagar June 28: Police on Monday sought the help of general public to trace two boys who went missing after leaving a seminary in Ruhama Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district two days ago.

Sopore Police tweeted on its official Twitter handle that the duo-Mohammad Suleman, son of G M Dar, a resident of Drusu Rafiabad and Basharat Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad Hajam of Ruhama Rafiabad left the seminary in Ruhama on 26 June at about 7:00 PM and didn't return since then.

Police has now requested general public to inform it on mobile numbers 9596773013, 9596773005 and 9596773024 in case of any information about the two missing boys.