Two civilians, as many security forces personnel injured in Kulgam gunfight

The encounter broke out today afternoon soon after the militants opened fire on a BSF convoy and were surrounded by the forces while trying to flee after the attack.
Security forces at the site of encounter with militants in Malpora area along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday.
Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar Aug 12: Two civilians and as many security forces personnel were injured in a gunfight in Malpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Two trapped #terrorists of LeT still alive. Exchange of fire on. 2 SFs personnel & 2 civilians #injured from terrorists fire. Taking all #precautions for lesser #collateral damage as target building is huge one, " a police spokesperson tweeted this evening while quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The encounter broke out today afternoon soon after the militants opened fire on a BSF convoy and were surrounded by the forces while trying to flee after the attack.

