Two civilians, as many security forces personnel injured in Kulgam gunfight

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Two trapped #terrorists of LeT still alive. Exchange of fire on. 2 SFs personnel & 2 civilians #injured from terrorists fire. Taking all #precautions for lesser #collateral damage as target building is huge one, " a police spokesperson tweeted this evening while quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.



The encounter broke out today afternoon soon after the militants opened fire on a BSF convoy and were surrounded by the forces while trying to flee after the attack.